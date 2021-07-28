Colorado First responders compete in Police and Fire Games in Pueblo

PUEBLO — First responders across Colorado are competing against one another at the 35th Colorado Police and Fire Athletic Association Games in Pueblo.

The event was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

More than 300 first responders are competing in different events, including shooting, bowling, and softball.

"It's great to have the games again. All of our competitors are excited. We are getting a lot of new interest from younger competitors to come out and join us," Steve Lawson with the Colorado Police and Fire Athletic Association said.

For more information on the games, visit: CPFAA