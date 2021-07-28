Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Colorado First responders compete in Police and Fire Games in Pueblo

items.[0].videoTitle
Colorado first responders are in Pueblo competing in the Police and Fire Games.
Posted at 6:59 PM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 20:59:12-04

PUEBLO — First responders across Colorado are competing against one another at the 35th Colorado Police and Fire Athletic Association Games in Pueblo.

The event was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

More than 300 first responders are competing in different events, including shooting, bowling, and softball.

"It's great to have the games again. All of our competitors are excited. We are getting a lot of new interest from younger competitors to come out and join us," Steve Lawson with the Colorado Police and Fire Athletic Association said.

For more information on the games, visit: CPFAA

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

News5 App Streaming - small

KOAA News5 Streaming