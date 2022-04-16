Watch
Colorado firefighter watches his home go up in flames during Fort Lyon fire

The Fort Lyon fire in Bent County burned nearly 3,000 acres
Carl Winder
A home in Las Animas burned to the ground during the Fort Lyon fire.
Posted at 8:58 PM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 22:58:28-04

BENT COUNTY — Ash and rubble are scattered across what is left of Jason Garcia's home in Las Animas, after the Fort Lyon fire broke out on Tuesday.

The fire burned nearly 3,000 acres and required agencies from all across the state to respond.

Garcia, a 20-year veteran of the Las Animas Fire Department, watched as the flames burned his house to the ground.

"It just looked like a bomb went off."

Garcia says he has gone back to the house several times and found a few momentos, but for the most part, nothing survived the heat of the flames.

"So many of the people in this community that we grew up with and stuff, they called this home too. It was everybody's home. We had a lot of good times here."

The community immediately rushed to Garcia's side, offering money, clothes, food, and anything else he might need.

"It's just helping hands everywhere... It's indescribable. It really is."

Garcia's friends have organized fundraisers for Garcia. The flyer is pictured below.

Flyer for donations to be given to Jason Garcia.

_____

