Colorado family takes love for hockey to new level, name kids after famous players

ARVADA, Colo. — It's an extra special Father's Day for the Hyland family from Arvada, who have been big Colorado Avalanche fans since day one.

After Saturday's big 7-0 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning, their team is now one step closer to winning the Stanley Cup.

This is giving the family all the more reason to celebrate. Outside their home, an Avalanche flag proudly hangs — not an uncommon sight, especially during the Stanely Cup Final — but the Hylands are taking their love for the game to a whole new level by honoring that love for hockey in a unique way.

The family named their almost 2-year-old son Jack MacKinnon.

"He was born during the pandemic. We are huge Avs fans. He was named after Nate MacKinnon," dad Charlie Hyland said.

Their youngest child, 3-month-old Harry, is named after Harry Hyland — the first NHL player to score a hat trick. A hat trick, as hockey fans know, comes when a player scores three goals in a game. Charlie Hyland said is fitting because Harry is his third son.

"I'd love to see them sweep, honestly. Although, it would be nice to see them win at home, too, which would be insane, but it's been a lot of fun," mom Allison Hyland said his wife.

Their oldest son Patrick plays for the Arvada Hockey Club, and he hopes to play professionally one day.

"My favorite part is probably when we score a goal. It's always fun. If I won a cup I'd be very happy," Patrick Hyland said.

He said his favorite player is MacKinnon. He has a signed jersey and photos of the team hanging up on his bedroom wall. Charlie Hyland's mother, Geri, said she's proud of her team after Saturday's big win.

"I'm so excited. I can't even put it into words," Geri said. "It was so fun to watch — 7-0 for Pete's sake. These guys are on fire. It would mean a lot to have your home team with the Stanley Cup again."