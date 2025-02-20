Colorado EDC gives final approval for Leonardo da Vinci Museum of North America in Pueblo

PUEBLO — On Thursday, February 20, the Colorado Economic Development Commission (EDC) made the final approval for the establishment of the Leonardo da Vinci Museum of North America.

WATCH: First Leonardo da Vinci museum in North America coming to Pueblo

The museum sets a new precedent for the City of Pueblo, paving the way for Pueblo to become a popular destination place for tourists.

The museum is projected to open in the Fall of 2025.

Approval from the EDC stems from a "successful negotiation of a 10-year exclusivity memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Artisans of Florence," guaranteeing that the new Pueblo museum will be the only permanent place in the U.S. for Leonardo da Vinci's model-based exhibits.

Plans for the new site include the museum being located on the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk where the Pro Bull Riders Sport Performance Center was and potential plans for a 1,200-foot outdoor museum cafe.

Pueblo City Council has already approved a preliminary cafe lease agreement, and the final decision is expected at the next meeting on February 24.

“This approval allows us to move forward with our plans to create an interactive and educational experience that celebrates the genius of Leonardo da Vinci."



“We believe this museum will be a transformative addition to the Pueblo community in the areas of STEAM education and a significant draw for visitors from across North America.” Joe Arrigo, Board Chair of the Southern Colorado Science Center

Museum officials will now begin establishing a "capital campaign" and renovating the inside of the building.

