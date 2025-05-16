Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control signs contract for new air tanker

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Exciting news for fire crews in Colorado!

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC) has signed an exclusive-use contract with Neptune Aviation Services for a large air tanker.

Tanker 3 will be available to Colorado crews for the 2025 season, or 120 days, and it's being held in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control

DFPC has been using Tanker 10 for the past three years, but this season's brought change.

Tanker 3 is capable of holding 3,000 gallons of water or fire retardant and can be used by all agencies across Colorado.





