Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control released the list of strike teams heading to California

COLORADO — On Sunday morning, the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC) released the list of nine strike teams that have committed to helping California fight the Los Angeles County fires.

The full list of all firefighting teams can be found on the DFPC's Official Facebook page.

The DFPC says they initially sent a Multi-Mission Aircraft (MMA) to California on Wednesday, January 8, that has been collecting information to aid the firefighters on the ground.

Additionally, "Colorado mobilized nine strike teams this week, consisting of nearly 50 engines and overhead personnel, to assist in suppressing the fires."

The DFPC says that dispatch centers in Pueblo, Northern Colorado, Durango, Grand Junction, Craig, and the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center were tasked with matching the appropriate resources with requests in California.

Some of the engines have already arrived in Los Angeles County, and begun fighting alongside California firefighters.

"California officials have expressed deep appreciation for the support provided by Colorado cooperators during this challenging time."



"DFPC and the Colorado Fire Service remain committed to supporting our partners and neighbors in times of need, exemplifying the spirit of collaboration and mutual aid that is fundamental to wildfire response across the West." Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control

To ensure the Colorado firefighters are taken care of, the DFPC has also sent three agency representatives.





