Colorado Disability Funding Committee auctions off local college-themes license plates

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Colorado Disability Funding Committee launched an auction on Monday for the rights to use several Colorado license plate configurations with references to Colorado colleges and universities.

Proceeds from the auction will be used to fund grants for new and innovative ideas that improve the quality of life and independence of people with disabilities in Colorado. The auction will be exclusively online and end at 6 p.m. on Friday. License plate configurations in this auction include SKO, ILOVECU, ILUVCSU, ILOVEDU, ILUVMSU, CC4EVER, MINER, 1TUFBUF, CORAMS, BUFLUV, and RAMTUF. Auction winners receive the exclusive right to use the configuration on their vehicle registered in Colorado.

"There’s no better way to show pride for your favorite Colorado school than a customized license plate configuration," Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera said. "Whether you are a Buff, a Ram, a Miner, a Tiger, or a Pioneer, this fall you can celebrate homecoming and support Coloradans with disabilities."

In June, the Colorado Disability Funding Committee awarded four $10,000 grants to various organizations that help disabilities. The Colorado Disability Funding Committee has raised more than $80,000 in 2021 from the sales of license plate configurations and awarded $40,000 in grants.

