13 Colorado public safety professionals to assist in Ian recovery efforts

CENTENNIAL, CO — This week, the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) deployed 13 public safety professionals to assist in Florida.

The 13 individuals are from Colorado's state incident management teams. The 13 members will be assisting in Florida for the next 14 days.

Once on scene, the 13-member team will be acting as emergency operations center support to the state of Florida as it begins to take the steps to recover from Ian.

The team is going to be assigned to a logistics staging area located in Ocala. Over the next 14 days, they will be responsible for receiving and distributing supplies to affected areas.

The team responds after the state of Florida requested EMAC assistance due to Hurricane Ian.

EMAC, the Emergency Management Assistance Compact is an all hazards - all disciplines mutual aid compact that serves as the cornerstone of the nation's mutual aid system.

For those wanting to help people impacted by hurricane Ian, our parent company E.W. Scripps has a relief fund here. Every cent you donate goes directly to help people impacted by the storm.

