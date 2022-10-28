Colorado Department of Law files Medicaid fraud charges against a Pueblo woman

PUEBLO, CO — Attorney General Phil Weiser announced charges against a Pueblo woman on Thursday, October 28th. The Colorado Department of Law filed the charges for Medicaid fraud.

46-year-old Renee Fosano is accused of submitting Medicaid claims for reimbursement for services that were never rendered. The State says that between March 3, 2020, to April 12, 2020, Fasano routinely filed claims as the owner of Southern Colorado Telehealth amounting to a total theft of approximately $577,935.82.

According to the Pueblo County District Court affidavit, Fasano took the Medicaid billing information of patients of her former employer Castillio Primary Care where she worked as a biller, and used this information to make fraudulent claims stating patients had rendered her services.

Fasano has been charged with two accounts of Medicaid fraud, one count as a class three felony and one as a class five felony.

“Those who steal from our Medicaid system take money away from some of those in our state who need it most to ensure they have proper medical care,” Weiser said. “My office will continue to hold accountable those who seek to take advantage of such a critical service.”

The Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit is dedicated to protecting the integrity of the system that provides healthcare to the most vulnerable Coloradans. It accomplishes this through the investigation and prosecution of Medicaid provider fraud as well as the investigation and prosecution of the abuse and neglect of Medicaid clients in non-institutional settings as well as the abuse and neglect of patients in institutions that receive Medicaid dollars. To report potential Medicaid fraud, click here or call (720) 508-6696.

