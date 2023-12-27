Colorado Department of Law awards $4 million in funding to address opioid crisis

The Colorado Department of Law awarded $4 million to eight organizations to address the opioid crisis, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Wednesday in a news release.

The Boys and Girls Club in Colorado, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Colorado Health Network, the Denver Health and Hospital Authority, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, Rocky Mountain Crisis Partners, Serenity Recovery Connection and the Tepeyac Community Health Center will all get Opioid Abatement Innovation Challenge grants.

The attorney general's office launched applications for the grants this past May.

“These grants focus on encouraging innovative ideas to address pressing needs in affected communities,” Weiser said in Wednesday's news release. “This investment goes beyond prevention and treatment; it's a commitment to hope, recovery, and the well-being of all Coloradans.”

The money for the grants comes from lawsuits filed against drug manufacturers and distributors that resulted in $740 million in settlements.

The organizations who got a portion of that funding were chosen by a committee based on their work to prevent opioid use in Colorado, as well as offer early intervention, treatment and recovery options to opioid users, the attorney general's office said.

You can find more information about future grant opportunities here. You can find more details about fund distribution here.