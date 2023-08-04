Colorado Department of Higher Education victim of a major data breach, over a decade of students affected

DENVER, CO — The Colorado Department of Higher Education (CDHE) was the victim of a massive data breach affecting over a decade of students.

On Friday in a press release, the CDHE said it became aware it was the victim of a cybersecurity ransomware incident on June 19th, 2023.

CDHE says unauthorized individuals were able to access CDHE data between June 11th and June 19th, copying substantial records including the following:



social security numbers

student names

identification numbers

student education records

The CDHE is continuing to review the records that were stolen and will continue to notify students and individuals who had records stolen by mail or email.

The data breach may affect the following individuals:



Those who attended a Colorado public or higher education institution between 2007- 2020

Those who attended a Colorado public high school between 2004-2020

Those with a Colorado K-12 school education license between 2010-2014

Those who participated in the Dependent Tuition Assistance Program from 2009-2013

Those who participated in the Colorado Department of Education’s Adult Education Initiatives programs between 2013-2017

Anyone who obtained a GED between 2007-2011

For anyone impacted by this incident, the CDHE has been providing impacted individuals with complimentary access to Experian credit monitoring and identity theft protection services for two years.

Going forward, the CDHE says it will continue to look at its current cyber security systems and safeguards and review the changes needed to protect data going forward. The CDHE did not provide a number on how many individuals were impacted at this time.

The CDHE is asking anyone within the categories to continue to monitor for any incidents of fraud or identity theft. Click here to see how you can help protect your personal information.

The CDHE has a hotline available for anyone with questions. You can contact them at (833) 301-1346.

This is a developing story and will be updated as News 5 learns more.

____

