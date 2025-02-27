Colorado Department of Education provides free math resources for K-12 students

COLORADO — The Colorado Department of Education (CDE) has released a free resource guide designed to help K-12 students excel in math.

According to the CDE, the Math Intervention Resources were co-created with 18 math teachers across Colorado in 12 school districts, to address students who are struggling in their math curriculum.

"Math is the foundation for so many opportunities in school, careers, and life, and we are committed to ensuring every Colorado student has the support they need to succeed."



“These new intervention resources provide educators, families, and community partners with targeted, research-based tools to strengthen math learning and help students build confidence in their skills." Colorado Education Commissioner Susana Córdova

The resource toolkit provides "educational materials, assessments, and engaging activities" for in and out of the classroom.

Activities are divided by grade level, depending on what resources are needed for students.

According to CDE, the toolkit was developed to complement House Bill 23-1231, which was a legal effort to improve K-12 math comprehension, "following a decline in math scores since 2020."

The legislation requires the Department of Education to provide free math resources for K-12 students and teachers.





