Colorado Department of Corrections cancels all in-person visits

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Department of Corrections announced today that they are canceling all in-person visits, effective today due to the high rate of transmission of COVID-19 in the state.

The CDOC says that the "health and safety of our staff and inmates is our highest priority," and that they are working with health officials to make decisions based on "the most current science available."

The CDOC is also planning to change operations within the correctional facilities, as they deal with a number of outbreaks that are affecting staff and inmates. They say the changes will be made on a facility by facility basis.

There are currently 58 inmates with active cases of COVID-19. The two largest outbreaks are in Sterling Correctional Facility and Denver Womens Correctional Facility, which have 26 and 14 cases, respectively.

The Department plans to re-evaluate the decision in two weeks and will provide an update at that time.

