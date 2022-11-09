Watch Now
Colorado Democrat Michael Bennet re-elected to US Senate

David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet speaks during a debate with Republican challenger Joe O'Dea, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, on the campus of Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo. Bennet is seeking reelection in the Nov. 8, 2022 election. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Posted at 8:30 PM, Nov 08, 2022
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Democrat Michael Bennet has been re-elected to the U.S. Senate.

Bennet defeated Republican businessman Joe O’Dea, a first-time candidate, to win his fourth term. Bennet hammered O’Dea on the threat of Republican control in Washington and abortion rights.

O’Dea was the rare Republican candidate to run on his support of Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion rights case that the U.S. Supreme Court overturned in June.

But Bennet’s campaign slammed O’Dea for supporting restrictions on late-term abortions. It was a winning stance in a state that strongly backs abortion rights.
