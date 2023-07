Colorado Day: what it is and how to celebrate

What is Colorado Day?

On August 1st, 1876, President Ulysses S. Grant signed a proclamation that made Colorado a state. Making it the 38th state to join the Union.

Since then, on August 1st has been celebrated as Colorado Day to celebrate the event's anniversary. This year marks 147 years since the signing.

What can you do to celebrate?

Colorado Springs Events



Pueblo Events



Durango Events



Cortez Events



Alamosa Events



Cañon City Events



Friday, Aug 4 - First Friday (Macon Avenue)

Sunday, Aug 6 - Sunday Artisan Market (735 S. 9th Street)

Larkspur Events



Wednesday, Aug 2 - Music in the Park (6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at 8820 Spruce Mountain Road)

Wednesday, Aug 2 - Larkspur Farmer's Market (3 p.m. - 7 p.m. at 8820 Spruce Mountain Road)

Blanca Events



Saturday, Aug 5 - Free goggle rentals (616 Main Street)

Cascade Events



Sunday, Aug 6 - Pikes Peak discounted entry (5089 Pikes Peak Highway)

Divide Events



Tuesday, Aug 1 - How Colorado Became a State (1 p.m. at 21045 SH-67)

Mancos Events



Thursday, Aug 3 - Mancos Valley Farmer's Market (4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. at 150 Grand Avenue)

Monte Vista Events



Friday, Aug 4 - Monte Vista Farmer's Market (9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at 300-398 W. Prospect Avenue)

Pagosa Springs Events



Saturday, Aug 5 - Pagosa Springs Farmer's Market (22 E. Pagosa Street)

Trinidad Events



Saturday, Aug 5 - Harmonica Man (32610 Colorado 12)

Woodland Park Events



Friday, Aug 4 - Woodland Park Farmer's Market (8 a.m. - 1 p.m. at 200 N. Park Street)

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.