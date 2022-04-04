Colorado county clerks demand election deniers produce evidence of fraud or back down

DENVER — Colorado county clerks gathered Sunday morning ahead of planned rallies at the state Capitol by a group of election deniers.

They're asking these election conspiracy groups to either provide compelling evidence of election fraud or stop making these claims.

During the meeting, a bipartisan group of county clerk officials said they've endured two years of false claims, which have caused an "unprecedented assault on election processes."

They're calling for the individuals behind these allegations to provide evidence to law enforcement, either through county district attorneys or through direct outreach to the Colorado attorney general.

Among the speakers at Sunday's meeting were Weld County Clerk and Recorder Carly Koppes and Denver County Clerk and Recorder Paul López.

"We are putting this demand that they are acting in good faith, that they do come and bring us not just the reports, but everything--all the data, all of the affidavits that they have. Anything and everything, bring it to us," said Koppes.

They say these claims have subjected them to increased hostility and even threats.

For example, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is asking the state for $120,000 to hire private security.

Griswold is in the midst of a legal battle against Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters, who is claiming election fraud — despite her not producing any evidence — and was indicted last month on several felony counts including tampering with election equipment.

"There's been some of us that have had to enhance our security in our elections offices, add glass, add more security protocols. Some of us have had to work with our local PD or our sheriff's departments, and even with the FBI, because of just the level of intensity that we have faced," said Koppes.

Some county clerks say they’ve also had to spend thousands of hours answering questions about these claims from the public. Still, they're dedicated to making sure the public has the correct information.

"We're going to defend our state, we're going to defend our democracy, and everything that we've ever fought for it. And something like this isn't going to erode it. Our elections are safe. They're transparent. They're secure," said López.

Moving forward, county officials say they plan to implement even more election security measures like increasing signature verification audits, voter list audits, and making sure elections are properly funded.

