Colorado College will host Professor Oliver Hart of Harvard University

Mayo Davison
Posted at 11:05 AM, Sep 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-28 13:36:01-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado College will host Professor Oliver Hart of Harvard University on Thursday, Sept. 29.

Professor Hart is a British-born American Economist who received the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics Sciences in 2016.

He will present his lecture titled "Corporate Social Responsibility" for the annual W.P. Carey Memorial Lecture.

The lecture is free and open to the public starting at 7 P.M. in Celeste Theater in Cornerstone Arts Center.

Colorado College students will also get a chance to engage with Professor Hart during a lunchtime conversation for those taking political science and economics courses.
