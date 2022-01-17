Colorado College celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day

COLORADO SPRINGS — This week, Colorado College is hosting several events to honor and celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

On Monday morning hundreds of people from all over the community joined the "All People's Breakfast" for the city of Colorado Springs.

KOAA anchor Dianne Derby and reporter Mayo Davison served as the emcees of the event, which contained persona stories shared by trailblazers in government, education, and the arts.

On Monday at 6 p.m. there will be a Springs Mountain Buddist service, and participants can join virtually.

January 18



National Day of Racial Healing 2022 at 1 p.m.: W.K. Kellogg Foundation is hosting a session a time to contemplate our shared values and create the blueprint together for #HowWeHeal from the effects of racism and to create a more just and equitable world.

Action Words at 7:30 p.m.: This event will be an evening of spoken word inspired by the legacy of Dr. King, here on FAC Connect. Featuring Pikes Peak Poet Laureate Ashley Cornelius, Albuquerque Slam Champion Mercedez Holtry, and Writer & Activist Angela Kong Colorado College class of 2017. Hosted by FAC Executive Director and Poet Idris Goodwin, this special event brings together three dynamic poets with ties to the region. Beaming in from three different cities, they will share original spoken word poetry inspired by the messages and legacy of Dr. King.

January 19

Conversation with ACLU of Colorado at 6 p.m.: Hear from Deborah Richardson, Executive Director of ACLU of Colorado, about her perspective as a Black woman with unique ties to the American Civil Rights Movement. Following Deborah’s sharing, there will then be a community conversation to discuss civil rights issues that impact your community. ACLU of Colorado (American Civil Liberties Union) is the state’s oldest and largest civil rights organization. Its mission is to protect, defend and extend the civil rights and civil liberties of all people in Colorado through litigation, education and advocacy.

January 24

“Finding Joy in the Resistance” with Austin Channing Brown at 11:15 a.m.: Media producer and author, Austin Channing Brown revels in storytelling, justice and the celebration of black womanhood. She challenges us to remember humanity in the midst of the struggle, in the struggle itself and in each other.

_____

