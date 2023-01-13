Colorado College brings the return of Martin Luther King Jr. community-wide event

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Colorado College will be hosting a community-wide celebration in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, January 16th.

This will be the first time in three years that Colorado College has held the events in person.

This free, open-to-the-public celebration will begin with an All People's Breakfast and social hour from 7:30 a.m.- 8:30 a.m. The breakfast will be taking place at the Ed Robson Arena.

Breakfast is followed by a presentation by keynote speaker and senior vice president of Colorado College Mike Edmonds. Presenting on the theme of this year's celebration "It Starts with Me: Cultivating a Beloved Community Mindset to Transform Unjust Systems".

Beginning at 10:15 a.m. a Unity March organized by the Pikes Peak Diversity Council will start from the Colorado College campus corner of Cache La Poudre and Tejon St. to Acacia Park.

At the park, one can expect local dance and musical performances from local artists. Colorado Springs native Sharon Tunson will be speaking at the event. Tunson is the serving Assistant Dean of High School Programs at Pikes Peak State College.

The community-wide event will end at 7 p.m. at the Mohrman Theatre in Armstrong Hall with a performance by the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble, and special guest performances from the Colorado Springs Chapter of the Gospel Music Workshop of America will also perform.

