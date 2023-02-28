Colorado City Council approves rate decreases for electric and natural gas

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Colorado Springs City Council heard a proposition for Electric and Natural gas rate decreases from Colorado Springs Utilities Tuesday.

Colorado Springs City Council voted to approve the rate decreases.

So what does that mean for you? Starting tomorrow, March 1st, the rate decreases will go into effect.

The average residential bill will see a rate decrease of about $24/month. The changes effective Wednesday are below.

The electric cost adjustment is $0.0284. This change represents a decrease on the average monthly residential bill of about $7.49, or a 7.5% decrease.

The natural gas cost adjustment is $0.3268. This change represents a monthly decrease on the average residential bill of about $16.44, or a 26% decrease.

Colorado Springs Utilities



These changes come as Natural gas Production is up and overall demand is down according to Colorado Springs Utilities.

