Colorado Children's Hospital hosting a virtual Mental Health Town Hall for families

COLORADO — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, but it can also be a high-stress month for many youth across the country with high schoolers focussing on college enrollment, graduation, SAT exams, and other changing events.

The Colorado Children's Hospital is looking to provide families, and parents tools to take with their children about difficult conversations related to mental health.

The hospital says the town hall will focus on the following:



How to ask if your child is experiencing suicidal thoughts

How to help kids address fears associated with violence targeted at schools and youth across the country

Warning signs of substance use, depression, anxiety and more

How to navigate your child’s heightened anxiety during final exams and the upcoming summer

How to address mood disorders and find treatment

How to develop a structure or routine for your child’s summer break

The virtual forum will be held on Tuesday, May 9th, you can sign up for the forum here.

