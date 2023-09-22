Colorado Bureau of Investigation needs your help finding these missing kids

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for two children.

The bureau says 10-year-old Raelicia Fraceschi and 13-year-old Nelson Fraceschi are missing. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department both Raelicia and Nelson are missing from Colorado Springs.

CSPD tells News5 they believe the two are traveling to South Dakota with an adult.

Raelicia is said to have brown hair, and brown eyes and is approximately 4'05" and 85 lbs. Nelson is said to have grown hair and brown eyes as well is around 5'00" and 100 lbs. The tribal affiliation of the children is Sioux.

If you or anyone you know has seen Raelicia and Nelson you are asked to call 911 or reach out to the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)444-7000.

____

