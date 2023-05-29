Colorado Bureau of Investigation issue alert for El Paso, Texas family believed to be in Colorado Springs area

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered missing person alert for a family out of El Paso, Texas.

According to the Bureau, they are searching for 42-year-old Jennifer Carmony and her four children; 16-year-old Aidan Williams, 14-year-old Isabella Williams, 12-year-old Audrit Williams, and 4-year-old Michael Carmony.

Carmony and her four children were last scene in the 5300 Block of Woodrow Bean El Paso, Texas on Friday.

Investigators believe they could be in the Colorado Springs area and are reportedly driving a white 2008 Ford Expedition with a Texas license reading LYC2812.

Carmony is described as being 5'05", 150 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have seen or have any information about Carmony or any of the children please call 911 or the El Paso Police Department of Texas at 915-832-4400.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.