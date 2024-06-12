Colorado Bureau of Investigation investigating after two adults and two children were found dead

LA JUNTA — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating an apparent murder-suicide in La Junta.

The agency says that around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers with the La Junta Police Department were called to a home on Smithland Avenue.

KOAA5 Photojournalist Cassime Joseph A house where the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said an apparent murder-suicide took place in La Junta. CBI says three people were found dead and another later died at a Denver area hospital.

When officers arrived, they found three people dead—two adults and a child.

Another child was found suffering from injuries and was taken to a Denver-area hospital where they later died. The ages or identities of the people have not been released by authorities at this time.

CBI does not believe this was a random incident and that all people involved knew each other.

News5 has a crew in the area working to learn more.

___

If you or someone you know is in crisis, remember you are not alone. The State of Colorado offers the following crisis resources:



Call 844-493-TALK (8255)

Text TALK to 38255

To access 988, the nationwide mental health and substance use helpline:

Call or text: 988

Chat: 988lifeline.org

___





'No apologies,' Colorado Republican Party chairman under fire after call to burn pride flags 'Burn all pride flags,' Colorado Republican Party chairman under fire after call to action. Teller County officials join fight for his resignation Rep. Dave Williams speaks following backlash from recent statements

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.