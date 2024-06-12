Colorado Bureau of Investigation investigating after two adults and two children were found dead

LA JUNTA — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating an apparent murder-suicide in La Junta.
The agency says that around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers with the La Junta Police Department were called to a home on Smithland Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found three people dead—two adults and a child.
Another child was found suffering from injuries and was taken to a Denver-area hospital where they later died. The ages or identities of the people have not been released by authorities at this time.
CBI does not believe this was a random incident and that all people involved knew each other.
News5 has a crew in the area working to learn more.
___
If you or someone you know is in crisis, remember you are not alone. The State of Colorado offers the following crisis resources:
- Call 844-493-TALK (8255)
- Text TALK to 38255
To access 988, the nationwide mental health and substance use helpline:
- Call or text: 988
- Chat: 988lifeline.org
___
'No apologies,' Colorado Republican Party chairman under fire after call to burn pride flags
'Burn all pride flags,' Colorado Republican Party chairman under fire after call to action. Teller County officials join fight for his resignation
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.