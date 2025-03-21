Colorado Bureau of Investigation arrests man who allegedly stole Blanca Police Rifle

BLANCA, CO — Thanks to a multi-agency investigation, a man who allegedly stole a Blanca Police Rifle is behind bars. The rifle however is still missing, and police are still offering a $500 reward for any information that leads to its recovery.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says that 45-year-old Rodney Vigil was taken into custody on Thursday without incident in Blanca along Smith Avenue.

Authorities allege Vigil broke into a Blanca Police Car and stole the rifle back in November as can be seen in the surveillance image below.

Vigil was booked into the Costilla County Jail on the following charges:



Possession of a Dangerous Weapon

Large Capacity Magazine Prohibited During a Crime

Theft

First Degree Criminal Trespass

Possession of Burglary Tools, Criminal Mischief and First Degree Criminal Tampering

If you have any information please contact Blanca Police dispatch at 719-589-5807.

