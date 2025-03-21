Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Colorado Bureau of Investigation arrests man who allegedly stole Blanca Police Rifle

Blanca Rifle
Colorado Bureau of Investigation
Blanca Rifle
Posted

BLANCA, CO — Thanks to a multi-agency investigation, a man who allegedly stole a Blanca Police Rifle is behind bars. The rifle however is still missing, and police are still offering a $500 reward for any information that leads to its recovery.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says that 45-year-old Rodney Vigil was taken into custody on Thursday without incident in Blanca along Smith Avenue.

Authorities allege Vigil broke into a Blanca Police Car and stole the rifle back in November as can be seen in the surveillance image below.

Vigil was booked into the Costilla County Jail on the following charges:

  • Possession of a Dangerous Weapon
  • Large Capacity Magazine Prohibited During a Crime
  • Theft
  • First Degree Criminal Trespass
  • Possession of Burglary Tools, Criminal Mischief and First Degree Criminal Tampering

If you have any information please contact Blanca Police dispatch at 719-589-5807.

___



New video shows the moment Pueblo Police were involved in a shoot-out Tuesday evening

New video shows the moment Pueblo Police were involved in a shoot-out Tuesday evening.

New video shows the moment Pueblo Police were involved in a shoot-out Tuesday evening

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community