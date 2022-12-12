Colorado boy injured in Belize headed home to Colorado thanks to a generous viewer

DENVER — A Colorado boy who was injured while on vacation in Belize is almost back home.

It's all thanks to a generous Denver7 viewer who saw 8-year-old Stefan Keryan's story on Denver7 News and offered to fly him back to Colorado on a medically-equipped plane for free.

"I'm super proud of my team. In less than 24 hours we’re doing an international rescue," said Geno Haggard, owner of Peak Medevac International, a group that specializes in medical air transport.

Denver7 Stefan Keryan in a Belize hospital

Haggard said he saw the story and knew he could help.

"I said, 'Let's go get Stefan. Let's go get this kid and family and bring them back,'" Haggard said.

Stefan Keryan has been fighting for his life at a Belize hospital after a horseback riding accident while on vacation with his family.

His mother, Heidi Keryan, reached out to the community for help to get him back to the United States where he could receive the special medical treatment he needs.

"Somebody saw it on the 7 News and got it off to Gino Hagen, our owner. We kind of picked it up from there by contacting your news desk and then doing all the coordination," said Daniel Beckle, clinical director for Peak Medevac International.

Geno Haggard, owner of Peak Medevac International,

He was on the flight to help provide medical care to Stefan during the trip.

"It's absolutely free. It gives me a lot of pride to be able to do this for somebody," Haggard said.

Heidi Keryan said the response from the community has been surreal.

"Just relief and excitement. We can't wait to get him home. He's calm, he’s not as scared. He knows at least that he’s getting out here," she said.

Stefan's third-grade teacher, Mrs. Olmos, and a group of teachers and faculty at Orchard Park Academy gathered on Sunday afternoon to make signs for Stefan's arrival.

Denver7 Peak Medevac International

Stefan arrived at the Centennial Airport around 11 p.m. Sunday.

He was then transported to Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora.