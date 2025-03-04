Colorado Attorney General warning of an increase in blackmail scams

COLORADO — Phil Weiser, Attorney General for Colorado, is warning people of a blackmail scam his office says is on the rise.

These phishing scams will often contain threats of blackmail and will often come via email to unsuspecting victims.

Should you receive something similar, the attorney general's office advises you to delete it or report it to their office. While each scam is different often, bad actors will include your personal information which is often publicly available to try and make the messaging seem more legitimate.

The attorney general's office says sometimes the letters will "threaten to reveal embarrassing or otherwise secret personal information, often sexual in nature, to the recipient’s friends and family," and is of concern. The office has provided a sample letter that you can view here or below.

If you or someone you know may have been a victim of this type of scam, you have been asked tofile a report with the Attorney General's Office.

