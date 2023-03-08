Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Colorado 2023-2024 fishing licenses are now available

Colorado Fishing
Colorado Parks and Wildlife
Colorado Fishing
Posted at 4:20 PM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 18:20:55-05

COLORADO — Attention all Anglers! Licenses for the 2023-2024 fishing season are now available.

Licenses will be valid from March 1st, 2023 through March 31st, 2024.

The pricing of all licenses and fees is below:

Colorado Fishing License Fees

You can purchase licenses online, by phone at 1-800-244-5613, at a local CPW office, or by authorized sales agents statewide.

"CPW biologists and volunteers will soon be spawning fish to replenish our walleye and saugeye fisheries,” said CPW Aquatic Section Manager Matt Nicholl. "Our hatcheries are also stocking front range waters with trout while water temperatures remain cool for added angling opportunities."

Colorado offers 27,000 miles of streams and more than 1,300 lakes and reservoirs with the opportunity to cat 35 species of warm-water and cold-water fish.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Jefferson Awards