Colorado 2023-2024 fishing licenses are now available

COLORADO — Attention all Anglers! Licenses for the 2023-2024 fishing season are now available.

Licenses will be valid from March 1st, 2023 through March 31st, 2024.

The pricing of all licenses and fees is below:

Colorado Parks and Wildlife

You can purchase licenses online, by phone at 1-800-244-5613, at a local CPW office, or by authorized sales agents statewide.

"CPW biologists and volunteers will soon be spawning fish to replenish our walleye and saugeye fisheries,” said CPW Aquatic Section Manager Matt Nicholl. "Our hatcheries are also stocking front range waters with trout while water temperatures remain cool for added angling opportunities."

Colorado offers 27,000 miles of streams and more than 1,300 lakes and reservoirs with the opportunity to cat 35 species of warm-water and cold-water fish.

