Colleges in Colorado waiving application fees until Thursday

COLORADO — Many colleges in Colorado are waiving application fees this week from Tuesday, Oct. 18 to Thursday, Oct. 20 in a statewide effort to encourage more students to apply to college.
Here is a list of participating colleges including submission codes if needed:
- Adams State University
- Aims Community College
- Colorado Mesa University
- Colorado Mountain College
- Colorado School of Mines
- Fort Lewis College (use code FREEAPPDAYCO)
- Metropolitan State University of Denver
- University of Northern Colorado
- Western Colorado University
- Colorado State University
- Colorado State University-Pueblo (use code FreeAppDayCO)
- Colorado State University Global (use code FREEAPPDAY)
- University of Colorado- Boulder
- University of Colorado- Colorado Springs
- University of Colorado- Denver
- United States Air Force Academy
- Pikes Peak State College
- Colorado Community College System
Participating Private Colleges and Universities
- Colorado Christian University
- Colorado College
- Regis University
- University of Denver (use code DUFreeAppDay)
