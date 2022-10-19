Watch Now
Colleges in Colorado waiving application fees until Thursday

Posted at 5:55 AM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 07:55:33-04

COLORADO — Many colleges in Colorado are waiving application fees this week from Tuesday, Oct. 18 to Thursday, Oct. 20 in a statewide effort to encourage more students to apply to college.

Here is a list of participating colleges including submission codes if needed:

  • Adams State University
  • Aims Community College
  • Colorado Mesa University
  • Colorado Mountain College
  • Colorado School of Mines
  • Fort Lewis College (use code FREEAPPDAYCO)
  • Metropolitan State University of Denver
  • University of Northern Colorado
  • Western Colorado University
  • Colorado State University
  • Colorado State University-Pueblo (use code FreeAppDayCO)
  • Colorado State University Global (use code FREEAPPDAY)
  • University of Colorado- Boulder
  • University of Colorado- Colorado Springs
  • University of Colorado- Denver
  • United States Air Force Academy
  • Pikes Peak State College
  • Colorado Community College System

Participating Private Colleges and Universities

  • Colorado Christian University
  • Colorado College
  • Regis University
  • University of Denver (use code DUFreeAppDay)

