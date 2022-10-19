Colleges in Colorado waiving application fees until Thursday

COLORADO — Many colleges in Colorado are waiving application fees this week from Tuesday, Oct. 18 to Thursday, Oct. 20 in a statewide effort to encourage more students to apply to college.

Here is a list of participating colleges including submission codes if needed:

Adams State University

Aims Community College

Colorado Mesa University

Colorado Mountain College

Colorado School of Mines

Fort Lewis College (use code FREEAPPDAYCO)

Metropolitan State University of Denver

University of Northern Colorado

Western Colorado University

Colorado State University

Colorado State University-Pueblo (use code FreeAppDayCO)

Colorado State University Global (use code FREEAPPDAY)

University of Colorado- Boulder

University of Colorado- Colorado Springs

University of Colorado- Denver

United States Air Force Academy

Pikes Peak State College

Colorado Community College System

Participating Private Colleges and Universities



Colorado Christian University

Colorado College

Regis University

University of Denver (use code DUFreeAppDay)

_____

