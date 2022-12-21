Cold temperatures can kill your battery, here's how to jump-start a car

COLORADO SPRINGS — Arctic temperatures can cause your car’s battery to die so, it’s important to check your battery if you have had it for a few years now. You can do this with a battery tester.

That’s according to Zane Gepart, a local mechanic and owner of Legend Motor Works in Colorado Springs. He says you want to make sure your battery is up to speed before the cold weather comes in this week.

“Typically, going into the cold months, batteries will fail. In the extreme cold, the cells can freeze, especially if vehicles don’t get started enough, one day you’re going to go out to your car and it will not start,” said Gepart.

In the wintertime, your car’s battery must work harder to get your engine running. This is because cold temps can thicken your engine’s oil, causing your engine to move slower than usual.

If you find yourself in the cold with a dead battery, it’s important to make sure you have an emergency kit on deck.

Blankets, a phone battery bank, water and snacks can be helpful while you wait for help. If you have jumper cables and a donor car, you’re in luck.

If you have a jumper box, you will be able to start your car. In the video above, Gepart shows us how to jump start a car.

