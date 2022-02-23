Cold snap could bring sticker shock when utility bills come

COLORADO SPRINGS — As single-digit temperatures sweep through southern Colorado, Colorado Springs Utilities suggests bundling up inside before bumping up the heat.

"You might be used to setting your thermostat at 70, 71, 72 when it's a little more mild outside... 50 degrees maybe as the high. When it starts dipping down, your heater is working overtime to get it up to that, so we really tell people put your thermostat down to about 68," said Ted Skroback with Colorado Springs Utilities.

Skroback says even a few degrees lower can make a big difference on your next utility bill when temperatures reach below freezing oustide.

"Especially when you go to bed at night, throw an extra blanket on, drop it down a few more degrees," said Skroback.

Local businesses are still recovering from the impacts of COVID-19, and cold weather continues forcing some to close early.

"My utility bill is very reasonable I think, but in the last month - It was the most expensive one I've had all year," said Kari Reyner, Owner of the boutique Fab'rik Colorado Springs.

Reyner decided to close up shop early on Tuesday as road conditions began deteriorating.

"My girls were there and I just worry about them getting home. I just want them home safely, because I would feel horrible if something happened because of the roads."

Still, Reyner says her business bears the brunt of brutal winter weather.

"I hope that it's just one day here, one day there... Not multiple days in a row because that's really tough, that's really tough."

Colorado Springs Utilities also suggests:



Changing your filter for your heating unit regularly

Lining windows and doors with weatherproofing strips to prevent hot air from spilling outside

Wrapping outdoor piping with foam to prevent from freezing or bursting

_____

