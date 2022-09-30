Cold front makes a stop in Colorado

The cold front pushes through this evening with highs about 10 degrees cooler.

Some thunderstorms appearing this weekend after 3 PM to 7 PM, then clearing out.

Unseasonably cool, Saturday through Sunday with another good chance of rain Monday and Tuesday.

Here is the forecast for Saturday

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 73; Low: 49. Moderately cool day with partly cloudy skies and 24% chance of showers.

Pueblo forecast: High: 81; Low: 51. Partly cloudy and hot today with wind gusts at 15 mph

Canon City forecast: High: 77; Low: 51. Partly cloudy with wind gusts up to 11 mph

Woodland Park forecast: High: 63; Low: 43. Cloudy and cool day with a 60% chance of scattered showers.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 68; Low: 44. Cloudy skies with a 60% chance of scattered showers in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Mid to low 70s for the high today. Cool evening with a chance of scattered showers.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 75; Low: 50. Partly cloudy today with a light breeze and cool temperatures.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s/40s. Low to upper 60s with partly cloudy conditions and scattered showers throughout the afternoon.

