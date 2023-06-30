Coffee and conservation, CSU holding a tree giveaway on Saturday

Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) will host a tree giveaway event on Saturday as a part of their summer coffee and conservation effort.

This event will be hosted by CSU experts who will provide tips on watering and landscaping. Free coffee and an opportunity to tour the CSU gardens will be provided.

Join us on the first Saturday of each month this summer for coffee and conservation! ☕ 🌱 We'll provide free coffee and our experts will share their best tips for watering and landscaping. Plus, you can tour our gardens! 🌻 8am-12pm at 2855 Mesa Rd. https://t.co/XZ6xdtqa7l pic.twitter.com/72adPO6myP — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) June 30, 2023

The event will take place at CSU's Conservation and Environmental Center at 2855 Mesa Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80904. The event takes place from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The organization will participate in a tree giveaway. 18 trees will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis.

There will be more coffee and conversation opportunities every first Saturday of each month until September.

