CMAS results show students made gains, but still below pre-pandemic levels

COLORADO SPRINGS — After more than two years, the state is getting a better glimpse into how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted kids.

The Colorado Department of Education released the Colorado Measures of Academic Success test results on Wednesday. Scores improved from 2021 for most grades that took the math and English tests, but declined from 2019 in almost every grade level and subject area.

Data shows 43.5 percent of students in 2022 met or exceeded state standards in English, and math scores improved by 4 points for a statewide average of 31.4 percent.

40.7 percent of third graders met or exceeded expectations on their 2022 English tests, up from 39.1 percent in 2021, but still down from 41.3 percent in 2019. Fifth and seventh graders who also took the exam didn't share the same gains. 30.7 percent of fourth graders met or exceeded expectations, up from 28.5 percent in 2021. 26.3 percent of sixth graders met or exceeded expectations which is up from 24.1 percent in 2021. 32.4 percent of eighth graders met or exceeded expectations, up from 29.5 percent in 2021.

COLORADO DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

"Today, we celebrate the fact that student scores were better in most cases than they were in 2021, but we continue to face the challenge of fully bringing kids back to the levels they were before the disruptions of the pandemic as well as closing the historic opportunity and achievement gaps,” said Colorado Education Commissioner Katy Anthes. “The hard work from teachers, parents and students over the past year has been remarkable, and with support from the COVID relief funds targeted at addressing lost learning opportunities, I’m confident we will continue our rebound.”

Families interested in viewing assessment data by school district, click here.