Club Q benefit concert to directly support staff and performers out of work

COLORADO SPRINGS — After the horrific events at Club Q, many staff members and performers have been out of work and struggling to support themselves financially.

Tiara Latrice Kelley, a performer at Club Q, said despite GoFundMe pages set up for staff members, they have yet to receive funds. In order to raise immediate assistance, Kelley and other staff have organized a benefit concert to directly support Club Q workers to get through the next few months.

Charlie Fleming, a drag performer who was close with the Club Q staff, said the money can help pay for groceries, rent, medications, and anything else as the first of the month approaches.

"An event like this is life-changing and immediate needs are often forgotten... Needing to survive a tragedy like this doesn't just end when the shooting is over but lingers for quite a long time afterward. Life doesn't stop for hate," Fleming said.

The United Court of the Pikes Peak Empire, the longest-running LGBTQ nonprofit in Southern Colorado, is also raising money for the staff and performers at Club Q. Joseph Shelton, the president of the organization, said two of their board members worked at the club.

"Those that relied on the funds that came from Club Q, to live their everyday lives. From getting groceries to paying rent, to paying their bills. Those that relied on this to help make them through the month. That's where this money is going back towards," Shelton said.

With over 15 performers, the benefit concert on Thursday night will include food, drinks, a silent auction, and a photo booth. The owner of Pulse nightclub in Orlando, the LGBTQ club where 49 people were shot and killed in 2016, will be at the event along with a Pulse survivor. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Colorado Springs City Auditorium on Kiowa Street. There is a suggested $40 donation at the door. Armed security will be at the venue.

