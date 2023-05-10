Clown Alley training Rocky Mountain entertainers for 51 years

ENGLEWOOD — Mr. Fancy Pants is one of the many recent graduates from Colorado Clown Alley, a school that has been training and churning out entertainers since 1972.
Our Denver7 partners took a trip to their hub, Englewood First Presbyterian Church, to meet the new crop, and learn how their curriculum is taught.
"When I was 12, I saw Ringling Brothers here in Denver and thought, 'That's what I want to do with my life,'" said Mr. Fancy Pants, who was donned in a tuxedo with a red bow tie. "I just love bringing people joy, and seeing how happy they were making people... I want to bring people joy and make people happy. That's what I want to do with my life."
In the above video, you can learn more about the school, and watch a chaotic first class on applying makeup.
