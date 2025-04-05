Closures on the I-25 Connector Road and South Tejon Street will impact drivers on Monday night

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs will be closing the I-25 South Connector Road between South Tejon Street and South Nevada Avenue on Monday, April 7, from 9:00 p.m. through 5:00 a.m. the next day.

Construction crews will be placing pavement markings, installing signs, and performing traffic signal work.

A full breakdown of the closures and the detours from the city can be found below:

City of Colorado Springs

Drivers traveling northbound on South Tejon Street are encouraged to take Brookside Street to South Nevada Avenue to I-25 North Connector Road back to South Tejon Street.

If you're traveling northbound to East Motor Way, you're encouraged to take Brookside Street to Woodburn Street to East Motor Way.

Southbound travelers trying to get on the I-25 are encouraged to take South Tejon Street to Brookside Street to South Nevada Avenue to I-25 South.

After the work on this section, South Tejon Street between Brookside Street and the Interstate 25 ramps will be closed.

City of Colorado Springs

While this section is closed, drivers traveling south on South Tejon Street are encouraged to take I-25 South Connector Road to South Nevada Avenue, to Brookside Street back to South Tejon Street.

If you're traveling south on South Tejon St to get to westbound East Motor Way, you're encouraged to take I-25 South Connector Road to South Nevada Avenue to Brookside Street to Woodburn Street back to East Motor Way.

If construction on the second closure isn't completed by 5:00 a.m., there will be another closure starting Tuesday, April 8, from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 9.





Homeless Union in Colorado Springs speaks out during cleanup operation Multiple people experiencing homelessness talked on camera as the City of Colorado Springs executed a cleanup operation on Wednesday. The operation continues Thursday. Homeless Union in Colorado Springs speaks out during cleanup operation

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.