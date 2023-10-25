Closure of northbound I-25 ramp at South Academy Boulevard starts Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — There will be a temporary closure of the northbound I-25 ramp at South Academy Blvd. starting Wednesday.

The ramp closure will take place from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Thursday.

It’s right on South Academy Blvd. by Fort Carson. There will also be a northbound right lane closure from South Academy Blvd. to the next exit, Lake Ave., and S. Circle Drive.

It’s part of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Military Access, Mobility, and Safety Improvement Project. I spoke with the project manager, Randy Johnson. He says having lane closures at night allows his crew to make these necessary improvements, without having to worry about the traffic this area usually sees.

“We don’t want to impact our travelers during the daytime. We always want to have two lanes open in both directions, minimize those impacts so that leaves us with closing lanes at night,” said Johnson.

“We try to be very strategic and plan ahead and make sure we’re very efficient at night in getting this operation done and as we’re kind of winding down here into the winter months, there will be a few more operations.”

If you need to take a detour, you need to continue northbound, past the closed ramp, and take the next exit for Lake Ave and S. Circle Drive. This will allow you to turn around and re-enter on I-25 southbound.

Remember to drive slowly through cone zones and watch out for workers in this area if you are taking this route tonight. In the case of bad weather, the ramp will also be closed on Thursday night.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.