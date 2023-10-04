Closing arguments begin in the trial of the alleged killer of Riley Whitelaw

EL PASO COUNTY, CO — The trial of Joshua Johnson resumed Wednesday and if all goes according to plan, the defense and prosecution are expected to provide their closing arguments this afternoon.

Joshua Johnson answered Judge Eric Bentley on his intention to not testify on his own behalf. The jury entered the filled courtroom just after 9 a.m. Judge Bentley went ahead and instructed the jury they would be hearing the defense's case as the prosecution rested yesterday.

The defense's first witness called to the stand was Corporal Taylor, whose name and rank were Detective Perry at the time of Riley's killing. Corporal Taylor was one of the first witnesses brought forward to the stand by the prosecution.

The defense provided a report from the night of Riley's murder between Corporal Taylor and Crystal Ishmael. The defense focused on Ishmael's account of the night, the defense pointed out that in Taylor's report, Ishmael said she had cracked a door, saw the bleach, and then proceeded to head to the dumpster corral where she reported more bleach and the unidentifiable person. That is all the questions the defense had for this witness.

In the redirect, the prosecution wanted to know the condition of Ishmael when she gave this report. Corporal Taylor said she was hysterical and there was a lot of multi-tasking happening by everyone at the scene. That is all the prosecution had for their redirect.

The next witness called to the stand was Blaine Withers. Withers was the store manager of a different Walgreens within the city at the time of Riley's killing. Withers got involved when other higher-ups required specific keys and access to the Walgreens building.

The defense asked about how Withers spoke with lead Detective Mike Lee about specific employee complaints and employee files. Withers said due to the fact that he was not the manager of the store, he had no access to employee files or formal complaints. This ended the defense's line of questioning for the witness and the prosecution declined to cross-examine the witness.

Following a question about an inventory tracking device, Withers was dismissed from the case as a witness. The defense followed by calling Detective Mike Lee to the stand.

The defense asked Detective Lee about the discussion of formal complaints from Withers regarding Joshua Johnson. Detective Lee said it was not Withers's responsibility to come up with those complaints. The defense counsel focused on whether there was any formal written documentation of complaints against Joshua Johnson, Detective Lee said none were ever provided. The defense finished their questioning.

The prosecution in cross-examination went ahead and asked more about who would go ahead and provide these documents, to which Detective Lee said it would come from the Regional District Manager of the Walgreens store. This ended the prosecution's cross-examination of Detective Lee.

Following a bench conference, the juror questions could not be asked.

The defense then called Patrick Gurney, an investigator with the public defender's office. His role as an investigator is taking subpoenas and processing scenes. The defense asked if Mr. Gurney had taken photos from where Johnson dropped his vehicle along I-25 near mile marker 42. The photos of this scene were entered as evidence.

One of the photos first showed was a picture from the railroad tracks looking at the highway picturing a barbed wire fence. The next photo was an underpass under the railroad tracks where Johnson's car was found with a barbed wire fence along the area. The final photo shown was the surrounding area of where Johnson's vehicle was found depicting the access route Johnson may have taken to dump the vehicle. The defense asked if you take the direct route you would have to go through the barbed wire.

The prosecution went ahead and asked if the car had any evidence of being wrapped in barbed wire, Mr. Gurney said not to my knowledge. The prosecution also followed by asking if you could walk the road back to I-25 and Mr. Gurney said someone could easily do that. This ended the prosecution's cross-examination.

The defense's rebuttal was one question, asking Mr. Gurney if there were any light sources out near the train tracks. Mr. Gurney said there were none and the defense rested its case. Following this, the jury questions were read to the courtroom before closing arguments were set to begin.

The defense theory read to the jury by Judge Bentley, states that Johnson did not cause the death of Riley Whitelaw. Johnson says he was in the restroom when he heard screams, ran to the break room where he saw the assailant was attacked, and went ahead and ran from the scene.

Closing arguments began with the Prosecuting Attorney Tony Gioia putting an image of Riley up on the courtroom screen, saying this case is about Riley Whitelaw. Gioia said that the evidence shows that Riley was murdered by the defendant. The prosecution walked through the definition of murder in the first degree, the prosecution says that the intent to kill Riley was clear when it came to the defendant's intentions.

The prosecution said the testimony heard about Johnson's interactions with the surveillance system showed that Johnson knew what the camera could and could not see. The testimony from Bev Crider shows the intent of the defendant to meet Riley on her break, telling Crider she must relieve Riley at 5:30 p.m.

Further evidence provided by the prosecution is the act of placing card stock over the break room window. On top of this, the prosecution said the defendant knowingly stacked crates in front of a camera that would show his escape.

Gioia then showed an image of Johnson, telling the jury they had heard a bunch of different stories about what had happened in the break room where Riley was killed. But to run from the crime scene and drive 100 miles south was because the defendant knew what he had just done.

Gioia then provided a timeline outlining the day of Riley's killing. The prosecution focused on the video of Johnson stacking telling the jury they heard testimony as to why anyone would stack crates that high when all other employees said it was odd.

The next piece of evidence shown in Gioia's timeline was Johnson entering the office and locker area, where Gioia says Johnson grabbed the Gerber multi-tool that would eventually kill Riley. This was followed by a clip showing Johnson following Riley towards the break room.

The clip was then shown showing Alicia Schwenke reacting exactly at the time of Riley's killing where Schwenke testified she heard a scream. Followed by the clip of the crates stacked at 5:39 p.m. where crates can be seen shaking as Gioia says the defendant passes them heading out to clean off his clothes and body by the dumpster corral.

When it comes to the motive of the defendant, Gioia said there is a clear one in this case. He told the jury that they heard testimony about Johnson's advances towards Riley, comments he made to her about how she like to be choked, and his motive was her rejection.

Gioia told the jury that the only verdict in this case should be guilty.

