Clinic opens to provide free mental health care to veterans

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Military service members and their families now have a new place to receive free mental health care in Colorado Springs.

The Steven A Cohen clinic provides care to people regardless of their discharge status or service experience.

Governor Polis attended today's ribbon-cutting ceremony at the clinic and so did medal of honor recipient Ryan Pitts.

Pitts served in the U.S. Army and shined a light on the role mental health care has played in his life. He also spoke about the importance of having a clinic like this in the local community.

Ryan Pitts, medal of honor recipient “It's going to break down barriers, right. Spouses can come in without their service member's spouse. Kids can come in, discharge status doesn't matter. Whatever you think is a barrier to getting help, they can help break down those walls here.”

The clinic is located off Aerotech Drive in Southeast Colorado Springs. Near Fountain boulevard and Powers boulevard.

