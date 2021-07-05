Climber dies Monday in Cheyenne Canyon

COLORADO SPRINGS — A climber died Monday in Cheyenne Canyon, on the west side of Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department received a call around 10:15 Monday morning about a climber who had fallen and was stranded approximately 200 feet off the ground.

The individual was climbing with a partner, who was below him on the ground.

Rescuers approached the climber from above and repelled down. When they reached the man, they discovered he had died.

Crews were able to recover the body later Monday afternoon. N Cheyenne Canyon Rd was blocked near Helen Hunt Falls while crews worked.

No further information is available at this time. The investigation into the climber's death continues.