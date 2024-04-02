Click it or Ticket enforcement has started in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — The first Click-It or Ticket enforcement of the year is underway in Colorado. We've learned El Paso County is going to be a big focus of this campaign, as it has one of the highest seatbelt rates in the state for seatbelt citations.

Colorado State Troopers say that since the program started in 2002, statewide seatbelt use has risen from 72% to 88%. Troopers say they'll be focusing on that last 12% of people who aren't buckling up.

"Enforcement like this is so important because especially in El Paso county, we have a big problem with people who aren't restrained in their cars involved with crashes," said Colorado State Patrol Trooper Eric Lupton.

The campaign will run through April 14th, with fines for adults starting

at $65, and parents or caregivers with an improperly restrained child can face fines starting at $82. CSP tells us saying a seatbelt is uncomfortable

is not a valid excuse.

"That's a conversation we have with people a lot of times, that it can be uncomfortable to wear your seatbelt, but a lot of seatbelts can be adjusted to be more comfortable, and realistically, seatbelts will save your life," Lupton said.

