Clear Creek authorities, Alpine Rescue Team and Flight for Life safely rescue 50-year-old man

CLEAR CREEK, COLO. — At around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, October 15, the Alpine Rescue Team, Clear Creek EMS, Clear Creek Fire Authority, and Flight for Life were dispatched to search for and rescue a 50-year-old man who had gone missing while hiking Silver Creek Trail.

According to officials on the scene, the man had not returned to his vehicle or other belongings by Tuesday morning.

The rescue teams reached out to the man by phone and were able to contact him; however, it took several hours to locate him while on foot.

The man was found and had sustained a serious injury that required him to be evacuated by air.

At 4:45 p.m., a Blackhawk helicopter from Buckley Air Force Base landed at Station 1A in Dumont to pick up two Alpine members who assisted with hoisting the injured man out.

Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office

At 5:30 p.m., the rescue team was able to successfully evacuate the man from the mountain.

The man was transferred to a Flight For Life helicopter that then took him to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

