Cleaning chemicals are likely the cause of an evacuation at a Colorado Springs rehab center Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department says that improperly mixed cleaning chemicals were the likely cause of an evacuation at a Colorado Springs nursing center Tuesday morning.

The department responded to The Gardens Skilles Nursing and Rehab center along Lois Lane near Garden of the Gods after reports of a hazardous materials situation. A wing of the rehab center was evacuated out of precaution.

The CSFD HAZMAT team did not find any readings of concern in their initial investigation. Teams on scene believe that cleaning chemicals were improperly mixed, leading the vapor to spread into the building's air vents.

Two people were taken to a local hospital for a minor respiratory illness, according to the department, and one other individual was treated on scene and released. At 9:50 a.m. CSFD cleared the building, and people were allowed to get back inside.

