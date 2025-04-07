Claymore Scare: Possible military training device removed by police from Colorado Springs property

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department says Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) detectives were called to southwestern Colorado Springs Sunday after reports of an explosive device being found.

CSPD says that the reporting parties found what appeared to be an explosive. When officers arrived, they reported what appeared to be "military explosives" along Morning Mist Drive, further calling the EOD Detectives to the scene.

Detectives said that the device looked like a real claymore mine but did not contain any explosive material and could have been used for training purposes.

An investigation into how the device got there in the first place is ongoing. CSPD says there is no threat to the public.

