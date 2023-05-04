Classes canceled for the day at Doherty High School due to teacher absences

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Superintendent for Colorado Springs School District 11 sent a notice to parents Thursday morning informing them participation in a teacher leave day forced the cancellation of classes.

Michael Gaal placed the blame for the change of plans directly on teachers, telling parents they should engage with a student's teacher directly for an answer.

Gaal mentions conversations within the district on "various initiatives that we believe will increase student achievement" as a factor in why teachers are taking a day of leave. He did not provide further detail.

While classes are canceled for today, Gaal says all AP testing and after-school activities will still take place on campus as scheduled.

There's no mention in the letter to parents about potential staffing impacts at other D11 campuses or if only Doherty High School teachers are taking a day of leave.

However, checking in with social media accounts for the Colorado Springs Education Association shows several teachers from D11 are attending an Interest Based Bargaining session. Attendees are discussing compensation and stipends, among other issues.

A News5 viewer shared the email sent to parents early Thursday morning:

"We regret to inform you that we must cancel school for students today due to high levels of teachers taking a teacher leave day. With abnormally high and significant absence rates, we cannot properly fill enough positions at Doherty with guest staff to provide a safe and conducive instructional environment. You or your student may hear from teachers why they choose to take today off related to various initiatives that we believe will increase student achievement. Currently, no decisions have been made in this process. Yet, sadly, teachers are making conscious decisions that impact our first and most critical obligation—to be in school and provide an excellent education. We value all teachers, but changes to how things have been done in the past are often brought to the table, and this is the kind of noise that comes with change. All AP exams will take place as previously scheduled. There is no impact on this testing.

Our obligation to you as taxpayers is to provide the highest quality education for our students. The District expects all schools to be open as usual tomorrow. This is our commitment to your family. We value all of our staff in this same shared vision. We are steadfast and pressing forward to ensure every child is thriving academically.Thank you for your continued partnership and support as we work towards the best interests of our students."

Respectfully,

Michael Gaal, Superintendent

Colorado Springs School District 11

