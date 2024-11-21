Civil War Veteran to receive a special road naming ceremony in Pueblo

PUEBLO — Pueblo County will be honoring a Civil War Veteran with his own special road naming ceremony.

Warren C. Dockum was born in Clintonville, New York, and enlisted in the 16th New York Volunteers Infantry Regiment at 17 years old.

He fought in the Battle of Antietam and the Three-Day Siege of Petersburg, Virginia. He also fought at Sailor's Creek, "where his actions led to the capture of a Confederate battle flag." It was only days later that the Civil War ended.

Dockum was awarded the Medal of Honor on May 10, 1865, by President Andrew Johnson, to honor his bravery and service.

The Pueblo County Board of Commissioners chose to "honor his legacy and contributions to our nation's history" by dedicating a county road to him.

The road naming ceremony happened at noon on Thursday, November 21.





