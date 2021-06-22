Civil rights lawsuit to be filed against Colorado over passage of Native American mascot bill

COLORADO SPRINGS — A civil rights lawsuit is expected to be filed against Colorado following the passage of SB 21-116 also known as the “Prohibit American Indian Mascots” bill.

The bill prohibits any American Indian Tribe name, symbol, or image in public schools, charter schools, and universities across the state. It also imposes a $25,000 fine for schools that continue to use them past June 1, 2022, payable to the state education fund.

The Native American Guardian’s Association (NAGA) is planning on filing a civil rights lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of SB 21-116, including a request for prospective and injunctive relief against Colorado.

“NAGA believes that it is important for Colorado public schools to teach their students about the proud history of Native Americans, a history shared by all Americans. In NAGA’s view, SB 21- 116 is attempting to eradicate Native American culture from the public view, further consigning Native Americans into historical oblivion," said NAGA Board Member Eunice Davidson.

NAGA is a non-profit organization committed to advocating for increased education about Native Americans, especially in public educational institutions, and greater recognition of Native American Heritage through the high-profile venues of sports and other public platforms.

“Through our strategy of re-appropriation, NAGA helps public schools neutralize offensive American Indian mascots, iconography, and imagery while teaching others about American Indian history. That’s why we intend to fight back against SB 21- 116 in order to reappropriate our heritage," said Davidson

According to the organization's legal counsel, the new law violates the First and Fourteenth Amendment rights and rights under the Colorado Constitution.

"SB 21-116 discriminates against the plaintiffs as a state-sanctioned instrument designed to primarily benefit non-Native American bystanders who are not the target of the legislation and whose only harm is one of being offended by Native American names, logos, and imagery," said Scott Cousins, Cousins Law LLC. “It is our view that SB 21-116 unlawfully restricts plaintiffs’ ability to reappropriate their heritage by using positive Native American names, logos, and imagery as a means of Native American empowerment and allowing them to educate Colorado public school students as to Native American heritage.”

