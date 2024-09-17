City will host an open house to share improvement plan for Dublin Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS — Changes are coming from Dublin Boulevard and you are invited to a presentation on the project.

On Tuesday, from 5 - 7 p.m., Colorado Springs Public Works team members will be hosting the informal open house at Skyview Middle School.

This will not be a formal meeting so you can stop by anytime between the hours above. The construction improvements will be between Fieler Drive and Marksheffel Road.

City of Colorado Springs

The city plans to change the section of the road from a two-lane to a four-lane road with shoulders, a median will also be constructed. A 10-foot path will be established put in along both sides of the street that the city says will have a trail connection along Sand Creek.

A new traffic light will also be added at Issaquah Drive, the city plans to work on the storm drainage in the area to address the issue of groundwater collection west of Peterson Road.

