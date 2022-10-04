Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

City to host greater westside community plan meeting

Greater West Side Community Plan Map
The City of Colorado Springs
Greater West Side Community Plan Map
Posted at 5:17 AM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 07:17:05-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The City of Colorado Springs is planning a meeting on October 5th, to hear the public opinion and begin the creation of the Greater Westside Community Plan.

The meeting will be taking place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the City Administration Building on Nevada Avenue located in room 102.

At the meeting, people can expect a presentation to learn about the project as well as the opportunity to provide feedback about the communities they are a part of.

The plan is expected to target nine neighborhoods west of I-25. Those neighborhoods are Westside, Old Colorado City, Midland, Gold Hill Mesa, Skyway, Ivywild, Stratton Meadows, Mesa, and Mesa Springs.

The Greater Westside Community Plan is a part of the larger Neighborhood Planning Program. The program has divided the city into twelve areas that will each receive a personalized community plan.

Each plan has been organized around the Six Vision themes of the city's PlanCOS, vibrant neighborhoods, renowned culture, unique places, renowned culture, strong connections, majestic landscapes, and a thriving economy.

You can learn more at Colorado Springs Greater Westside Community Plan.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

2022-State-Debate-480x360-Cand.jpg

Election Watch

Watch The State Debate on KOAA