City to host greater westside community plan meeting

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The City of Colorado Springs is planning a meeting on October 5th, to hear the public opinion and begin the creation of the Greater Westside Community Plan.

The meeting will be taking place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the City Administration Building on Nevada Avenue located in room 102.

At the meeting, people can expect a presentation to learn about the project as well as the opportunity to provide feedback about the communities they are a part of.

The plan is expected to target nine neighborhoods west of I-25. Those neighborhoods are Westside, Old Colorado City, Midland, Gold Hill Mesa, Skyway, Ivywild, Stratton Meadows, Mesa, and Mesa Springs.

The Greater Westside Community Plan is a part of the larger Neighborhood Planning Program. The program has divided the city into twelve areas that will each receive a personalized community plan.

Each plan has been organized around the Six Vision themes of the city's PlanCOS, vibrant neighborhoods, renowned culture, unique places, renowned culture, strong connections, majestic landscapes, and a thriving economy.

You can learn more at Colorado Springs Greater Westside Community Plan.

